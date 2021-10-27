As part of its efforts to fortify the electrical grid and improve its reliability, Duke Energy will need to take down the Carbon West 69-kilovolt Substation serving Carbon on Saturday for four hours. The planned outage is expected to begin at 12:01 a.m. and conclude at 4 a.m.
Duke selected overnight hours for crews to complete the upgrades so the outage will minimize disruptions to residential and business customers in the town of approximately 400. About 230 customers will be affected, including businesses. The CSX railroad crossing will not be affected.
“This important work is part of a smart, multi-layered energy grid improvement strategy to help improve electric reliability and resiliency and strengthen the electric grid against severe weather and other impacts,” said Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Rick Burger. “Making the right investments today means that the energy grid customers and their families depend on will be better, more reliable, and more responsive in the future.”
In case of inclement weather, the work will be done Sunday during the same hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.