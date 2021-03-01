Duke Energy is undertaking a three-month project to rework power lines on Miami Gardens Road.
Duke Energy crews are reconductoring the power line on Miami Gardens Road from single-phase, small conductor to three-phase, large conductor. Duke Energy will be setting new poles to support the additional, larger conductors.
The scope of the approximately 1.4-mile project is from the US 40/340 intersection North to the intersection of Miami Gardens Road and Grotto Road. The work is being done to improve the reliability and power quality for customers on Miami Gardens Road as well as customers fed from this line to the east and west on Grotto Road, according to Duke Energy.
The power company is providing traffic control during the project, which started last week.
