Duke Energy plans more work at former Wabash River station

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is reviewing a plan that removes a long drainage pipe as part of Duke Energy’s closure of fly ash ponds at the former Wabash River Generating Station.
IDEM in August approved a closing plan for Duke Energy’s South Ash Pond, closing 72.9 acres by leaving coal combustion residuals in place. Duke Energy is closing all ash basins across its system.
The company proposes “on-site daylighting” of a drainage stream, resulting in 1,700 linear feet of restored open channel.
“At one time we had a pipe under an ash basin and we slip-lined it and reinforced it with cement. It was a storm water pipe… “ said Angeline Protogere, spokeswoman for Duke Energy.
“We are going to remove that pipe and it will become a natural stream for stormwater,” said Protogere.
“Because we are excavating ash basin A and will consolidate that in the [synthetically] lined South Ash basin, that pipe will be removed,” Protogere said.
Duke Energy proposes to permanently impact 0.44 acre of wetland and 1,600 linear feet of stream for the purpose of closing the South Ash Pond system. The company proposes to purchase 0.9 acre of emergent wetland credits and 0.3 acre of forested wetland credits from the in-lieu fee program, which preserves, enhances or restores aquatic resources through funds paid to a governmental or non-profit resources management entity to meet U.S. EPA mitigation requirements.
The Wabash River Generating Station was shuttered in 2016 under a settlement with environmental groups. The station had operated six coal-fired power units along the Wabash River, northwest of Terre Haute.
The former coal-fired electrical production site had five ash ponds with 225 basin acres, containing more than 9.2 tons of ash, according to the company’s web site (http://bit.ly/2t5uQzQ).
The plan and public notice under review by IDEM may be found online at www.in.gov/idem/5474.htm.
