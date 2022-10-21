Duke Energy gave the parks departments of both Vigo County and Vermilion County $20,000 gifts Friday so that they can enhance three parks between them.
The announcement was made in Bicentennial Park’s butterfly garden in West Terre Haute. Just a few years ago, the land that comprises the butterfly garden was cluttered with rusted-out jalopies.
Today, there’s a garden surrounded by bricks that, when seen from overhead, is in the shape of a butterfly.
Rick Burger, manager of Duke Energy’s government and community relations, said, “Today is just another great day to show our partnership with Vermilion County and Vigo County’s parks departments. This is a nature grant that we gave them.”
Becky Holbert of the Vermilion County Park Board said the money will go to two different park projects.
At Perrysville Park in the northern part of the county, fitness equipment will be added to the walking path. “There will be five stations; each station will have three different exercises that folks can do with all the instructions,” she said.
The other is at Dana Park in the center of the county, which the parks department acquired three years ago, where a huge modern playground structure will be built.
“Most of the equipment will be still original to when it was a school, many years ago,” she explained, adding. “It will be a destination for local families.”
“Becky’s been great to work with us on wetland projects is why we chose that activity up there, and it’s serving two communities,” Burger said.
Vigo County Parks superintendent Adam Grossman noted that Duke had helped the county build the butterfly garden two years ago, and that this money would further improve it by eliminating invasive species along the tree line near the garden.
“Just behind that tree line is our wetland — it’s a nice wetland, but you can’t see it because of all the honeysuckle and trash trees,” Grossman said.
“We’ll get rid of all of the invasives and open up this view shed for us. It’ll maybe help keep invasives from jumping into our butterfly garden here.” Invasives at nearby Dewey Point will be eradicated, as well.
Additionally, a 10-foot-wide asphalt walking path looping around the garden will be constructed.
