Duke Energy gives $51,000 to local education programs

The Duke Energy Indiana Foundation Council has awarded 22 K-12 Education Grants totaling $312,000 for 2021.
Among the recipients are five local organizations, which will receive a total of $51,000. They are:
• Chances and Services for Youth, $11,000. A camp will focus on reducing the "brain drain" over summer months to offer educational programs to engage children.
• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, $10,000. This grant goes to a summer professional development opportunity for sixth- through twelfth-grade Indiana STEM teachers
• South Vermillion Community Schools, $15,000. The SV Summer Reading Club will invite incoming kindergarten students to the Kindergarten Round-Up reading program.
• Vigo County School Corp, $15,000. This program will serve all students in kindergarten through second grade throughout the duration of the summer enhancing STEM curriculum.
