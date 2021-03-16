Duke Energy gives $51,000 to local education programs

The Duke Energy Indiana Foundation Council has awarded 22 K-12 Education Grants totaling $312,000 for 2021.

Among the recipients are five local organizations, which will receive a total of $51,000. They are:

• Chances and Services for Youth, $11,000. A camp will focus on reducing the "brain drain" over summer months to offer educational programs to engage children.

• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, $10,000. This grant goes to a summer professional development opportunity for sixth- through twelfth-grade Indiana STEM teachers

• South Vermillion Community Schools, $15,000. The SV Summer Reading Club will invite incoming kindergarten students to the Kindergarten Round-Up reading program.

• Vigo County School Corp, $15,000. This program will serve all students in kindergarten through second grade throughout the duration of the summer enhancing STEM curriculum.

