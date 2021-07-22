Duke Energy gives $15K to sheriff's office for police dog

Duke Energy Foundation on Thursday presented the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office with $15,000 to help the agency obtain a new police dog.
The sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of K9 Kaiser, who got out of the fenced-in area of his handler‘s home July 4.
Kaiser ran from the area and was struck by a vehicle. Kaiser had served with the sheriff’s office for 2 years.
“It’s nice to be able to give back and support the one’s that support us with their protection,” said Cole Eveland customer delivery supervisor for Duke Energy.
“Thank you all for that you do,” said John Plasse Vigo County Sherrif.
“I know giving us power everyday — it’s not an easy job. For you to do this when we lose a dog, it’s really heartwarming. I appreciate you guys stepping up to do that. That’s amazing,” the sheriff said.
