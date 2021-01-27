Duke Energy gives $10,000 to Terre Haute Children's Museum

The Duke Energy Foundation on Wednesday presented a $10,000 check to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
The museum says that money really helps, as it is working on fundraising to maximize a matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, the deadline for which is Jan. 31.
The WVCF will provide $1 for every $2 that is raised by the Children’s Museum by the deadline, up to a total match of $70,000. The purpose of that challenge grant is to help the museum raise funds to help recover from financial losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duke Energy heard about the grant and stepped forward to make a difference for the THCM.
After hearing about the donation from Duke Energy, RJL Solutions also presented its own $1,000 check during the presentation Wednesday.
The Museum’s goal is to raise $140,000. With this gift, it is currently $9,500 away from making the goal. All sponsorships and donations for any program at the Museum count towards the goal.
Anyone wanting to donate to the challenge grant effort can visit thchildrensmuseum.com/donate, make donations at the museum, or send a donation through the mail to 727 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute IN 47807.
More information about the museum and its events is available on the its Facebook page.
