During recent dangerously hot weather, Manna from Seven received several calls from individuals with upper respiratory issues wanting to know if the organization had fans or air conditioning units, said Susan Seitz, the organization's CEO.
And while the worst of the heat and humidity may have passed, next week calls for temperatures in the 90s.
That makes Monday's donation of 150 fans to Manna from Seven, compliments of funding from the Duke Energy Foundation, especially timely and important.
Duke Energy and United Way of the Wabash Valley partnered to provide fans to seniors and low-income households. United Way, in turn, chose three agencies to distribute the fans — Manna from Seven, Reach Services and the West Vigo Community Center.
"This will help provide some relief to those low income and senior families who need it most," said Danielle Isbell, United Way co-executive director.
Representatives gathered at Lowe's Home Improvement Monday to pick up the fans; Lowe's provided the box fans at a discount, and each agency received 150 fans.
The effort was made possible through a $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
On Friday, when individuals participate in the Manna from Seven drive-thru food pantry, they'll also be able to receive a box fan if they need one, Seitz said.
Many people who take advantage of their food pantry program "don't have air conditioning ... it will offer them some relief from the heat," Seitz said.
Manna From Seven is a volunteer, donation-funded agency that provides free food, clothing, personal hygiene and weekly laundry services to those in need.
Statewide, Duke Energy Foundation is contributing more than $90,000 to 15 organizations to help purchase and distribute fans.
The three local agencies will distribute the box fans to their consumers in different ways: the West Vigo Community Center at its weekly dinner; Manna from Seven at its drive-thru pantry; and Reach Services at its three locations.
The Reach Services locations are the Veterans Services office, 621 Poplar; administrative building, 1400 Hulman; and Pathways Day Center, 504 S. 15th St.
Rick Burger, Duke Energy government and community relations manager, said of the distribution, "It's great to give back to the community and we're proud to do this as a partnership with all the community organizations here."
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.
