The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $382,000 in grants to support Indiana K-12 programs focused on summer reading programs, STEM and experiential learning.
Given the COVID-19 crisis, the Foundation has also provided each organization with the flexibility to reschedule programming, it said in a news release.
“These extraordinary education organizations are essential to the well-being and success of our state in these difficult times,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities, and recognize that flexibility in applying these funds is needed during this time of uncertainty.”
Recipients in the Terre Haute area were:
- Indiana State University, $40,000
- Ivy Tech Foundation, Vigo County, $10,000
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, $12,500
“At Rose-Hulman, it’s critical now more than ever to ensure we deliver a meaningful curriculum to continue to inspire and cultivate careers in STEM fields,” said Jim Bertoli at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. “Being able to shift our grant award from our in-school offering to an e-mentoring program allows us to stay on track with our mission. We’re grateful to Duke Energy for their flexibility during these pressing times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.