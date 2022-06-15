Duke Energy Foundation awards $47,000 in grants

The Duke Energy Foundation this week awarded $47,000 in grants to support emergency preparedness and workforce development in West Central Indiana.
The grants are targeted to strengthen emergency and disaster response efforts, as well as boost workforce development initiatives to bolster the regional economy.
The grants awarded were:
• Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, $5,000.
• Workforce Network Inc. (Vigo County), $10,800.
• Vermillion County Emergency Management, $5,000.
• Area 30 Career Center (Putnam County), $12,000.
• Putnam County Emergency Management Services, $5,000.
• Owen County Community Foundation/Owen County Emergency Management Agency, $5,000.
• Owen County Library, $5,000.
