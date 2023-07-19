Duke Energy officials visited Terre Haute on Wednesday to announce $170,000 in grants that will go to government and nonprofits, both statewide and locally, to assist communities impacted by recent devastating storms.
The grants will support a wide array of assistance programs for individuals and families in need, as well as ongoing restoration efforts including clearing debris and fixing damaged infrastructure.
The funding is through the Duke Energy Foundation.
Duke Energy Indiana president Stan Pinegar met with city officials and nonprofit leaders from several communities at Rick’s Smokehouse.
“We want to thank our community partners in all these areas for their help,” he said. City and county government, emergency response teams and local law enforcement “were instrumental in us being able to do our work” restoring power after the storms.
In awarding the grants, Duke representatives talked to community leaders about how funds could best be used, he said.
The following organizations will receive grants:
Terre Haute Parks Department
- — $10,000.
The grant funds will be used to restore the Larrison Pavilion in Deming Park, which was severely damaged by the storms. In addition, the funding will be used to support other park restoration and cleanup efforts.
At the Larrison Pavilion, “We had a large tree go through the roof,” said Eddie Bird, parks superintendent. “This funding will go toward that” or for any of the other shelters impacted by the storm.
The city is currently seeking quotes for the pavilion, Bird said.
Mayor Duke Bennett noted that “Deming Park got blasted. All of our parks got hit hard. Deming Park took the brunt this time. We’ve had people working continuously,” and cleanup will likely take another week or more.
Rediscover Clinton
- (Vermillion County) — $10,000.
Clinton fire chief Chris Strohm noted that municipal budgets are extremely tight and something that can’t be predicted “is a storm of this magnitude.”
He anticipated part of the funds would be used by the street department for cleanup and related overtime. Funds also will be used for city parks through the Rediscover Clinton initiative.
Clay County Emergency Food Pantry
- — $10,000.
The grant funds will be used to supply food for local residents in need.
Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham said funds would go toward helping people who lost food during the power outage.
Putnam County Community Foundation
- — $10,000.
Funds will support the creation of a countywide emergency food fund, as well as efforts to repair damage to local parks and replace trees damaged or destroyed by the storms.
American Red Cross of Indiana
- (statewide) — $50,000.
The American Red Cross of Indiana delivered immediate relief to communities impacted by the storms, including respite centers, which offered a break from the heat as well as a place for residents to charge their phones and devices and obtain water and snacks.
In Vigo County, Red Cross assisted several families, in many cases where trees fell on homes. It also opened a cooling center for two days at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, said Claire Will, disaster program manager for the southwest Indiana chapter.
Salvation Army Indiana Division
- (statewide) — $50,000.
The grant funds will be used to provide families with practical items like food, supplies and housing, in addition to emotional support to help navigate through the effects of the storm.
In Vigo County, funds will be used for the rest of the year to provide rent and utility assistance, said Jeremy Fingar, corps officer/executive director of the Salvation Army of Vigo County.
United Way of Monroe County
- received $30,000.
