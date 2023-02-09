With forecasts of wholesale costs for natural gas stabilizing, along with improved deliveries of coal, Duke Energy Indiana has filed for a second rate decrease in four months.
The first reduction came in December, when the Indiana Utility Regulator Commission approved a 5.5% decrease for Duke customers over the three-month period from January through March.
That cut means a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hour saw a decrease starting in January of $9.80 in their monthly electric bill.
On Jan. 31, Duke Energy filed second rate reduction, adjusting its current residential rates by 15.9%, resulting in a decrease of $26.60 for residential customers using 1000 kilowatt-hour during the second quarter of 2023.
Duke Energy states this is a 1.5% cost savings compared to what customers were paying at this time last year.
If approved, the $26.60 reduction would go into effect April through June.
"The utility’s pending fuel adjustment cost is being reviewed by the OUCC (Office of Utility Consumer Counselor) and we are scheduled to file our testify on March 7," said Olivia Rivera, spokeswoman for the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, the state agency charged with representing Hoosier residents in utility rate cases.
"Over the past year, many electric customers throughout Indiana and the United States, saw increased bills as a result of increased costs for natural gas, and coal," Rivera said. "However, the wholesale costs have decreased slightly resulting in the utility filing to adjust rates downward."
Duke's fuel adjustment cost request for commercial customers is about a 13% average rate decrease and averages 18.6% decrease for industrial customers.
The decreases come on the heels of rate increases approved last year that increased rates more than $34 for the average residential customer in 2022. Duke Energy pointed to a volatility in fuel costs, including coal, natural and buying off the national grid for that increase last year.
"Our coal deliveries have improved. There had been labor shortages at coal mines and also at railroads and that effects our deliveries of coal and that can effect how much of the power market (wholesale electric market) we need to use, so it is a combination of things," said Angeline Protogere, Duke Energy spokeswoman.
"We’re starting to see those costs stabilize, and so we are passing those savings along to customers," Protogere said.
The wholesale electric market is the buying and selling of power between electric generators and resellers.
"The OUCC reviews each fuel adjustment cost request to make sure the utility has shopped prudently in the wholesale market, and that it is passing these costs through without profit or markup," Rivera said.
State law allows Indiana’s major electric utilities to seek rate adjustments four times a year for fuel adjustment costs. The adjustments are for fuel, such as natural gas and coal, and for purchase on the wholesale electric market.
In its January fuel adjustment cost case, Duke Energy said it over collected $8,021,366, which is contributing to the proposed rate decrease. That is a move to "true-up" the past quarter's forecast with the forecast for the upcoming quarter, Protogere said.
"The rate adjustments are not permanent; fuel costs rise and fall, and we pass those costs to our customers with no profit, so customers pay what we pay. All changes must be reviewed and approved by state utility regulators," Protogere said.
"Our priority is to purchase fuel at the best possible price, through steps such as long-term contracts and using a diversity of suppliers," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.