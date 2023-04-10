The Duke Energy Foundation announced it is giving $120,000 in grants to Indiana non-profit organizations that have responded to the severe damage from the March 31-April 1 storm and tornadoes.
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy dedicated to renewables, is also contributing $25,000 to a west central Indiana community where it operates.
Areas in the Wabash Valley will receive several of the funds, according to a press release.
- Wabash Community Foundation – $25,000. The Wabash Community Foundation has created an emergency and disaster relief fund to support recovery and relief efforts in Sullivan County. The fund provides an avenue for those wishing to contribute and will support immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts for those affected by the storms in Sullivan County.
- Salvation Army of Sullivan County – $20,000. The Salvation Army has delivered meals to more than 1,200 individuals affected by the storm, and the organization needs to replenish its food and basic supplies such as blankets and pillows.
- Our Father Arms Food Pantry in Sullivan County – $10,000. The organization is providing food and basic needs to those affected. The pantry’s building also sustained damage in the storm and needs repair.
- Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency – $10,000. The scale of the disaster has created a need for additional personal protective equipment, including hats, vests, gloves and radios.
- Red Cross of Evansville, for relief in Sullivan, Johnson, Morgan and Monroe counties – $50,000. The Red Cross has delivered general relief, including shelters, mobile feeding operations, mental health counseling and funds for those whose homes were destroyed or are uninhabitable and who need assistance with alternative housing.
“Severe weather can be devesting for a community,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar in the release. “It happens with little warning but can have long-term effects. Cleanup and restoration from the recent storms will take months, but these are strong communities that will rebound. This is a time of great need, and these organizations are delivering a critical service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.