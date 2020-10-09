Kasey Chew knows the courtyard at Lost Creek Elementary is a great outdoor environment for creating art, and she wanted her students to experience art in nature.

Her creative impulse led her to seek a donation of wooden cable spools to be used as tables in the school's outdoor courtyard.

On Friday while the students were away on Fall break, she met with Duke Energy employees to add "tables" to the learning space. A Duke Energy auger truck lifted 12 donated spools over the school walls into the courtyard.

“Ever since I've taught here I've wanted to utilize that courtyard,” said Chew, who has been at Lost Creek for about five years. “So during the pandemic we are outside a lot, and I thought what better time than to do it right now because we can get the kids outside.”

The possibilities for art outside, including making a mess, are numerous. This year, she has already taught the students outside by spreading tarps on the ground and giving them clipboards to hold their drawings. The students also painted murals on the walls of the courtyard as collaborative art.

But to get the youngsters up off the ground, she had an idea that the wooden spools would work well as tables. She stands on a concrete pad outside the door of her art room to instruct and supervise.

She said she put out her spool idea on Facebook and had several responses from people willing to donate a few. A contact with Duke Energy, however, revealed a one-stop solution.

Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger said the repurposing of the spools is a good thing.

“This was just a neat request that came in, and we thought we wanted to try to make this happen,” Burger said. “We go through a lot of spools in a year.”

The spools were too large to roll through the school doors, so the same truck used to set utility poles was used to lift the spools over a breezeway and into the courtyard.

It took about an hour for the team to get the spools unloaded and moved into the courtyard.

Chew said the students love to be outside. Overhead they can see geese and aircraft heading to and from the airport. It is a great environment, she said.

She sees the nearly 700 students at the school once a week for about 40 minutes.

The students learned about the spool plan this week, she said, and they were excited to learn how the spools were going to be lifted into the area.

Chew said she plans to paint the spools and make sure no metal such as staples or nails are sticking out.

“I'm very thankful for Duke Energy. And I'm very thankful to the ones who responded to me and helped this project become a reality,” she said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.