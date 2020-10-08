Duke Energy donates essentials to mental health group

Supply bags with essential toiletries were distributed Thursday to Mental Health America of West Central Indiana Inc.
The Duke Energy Foundation contributed $5,000 for the supply bags statewide in larger communities, said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy.
"We will make sure these get to the right people at the right time," said Jessica Brown, Mental Health America of West Central Indiana's director of development.
The supply bags will be used for "bingo gifts, Christmas gifts and for people in need," she said.
The 75 reusable bags are filled with essential items such as deodorant, toothpaste, soaps and hand sanitizer. The bags were distributed to YOUnity House, YOUnity Village, and Liberty Village, all part of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana Inc.
"What is important is these are filled with essential items that we all take for granted every day. We get to take a shower, we get to brush our teeth and we don't think anything of it," Brown said. "But these items are expensive to somebody who moves in with absolutely nothing. This can go a long way for them, so they can worry about other things such as medications."
"At the end of the day, (those in need) will choose food and medicine over (personal hygiene) supplies," Brown said.
Additionally, the reusable bag can be used for trips to a grocery story, "as a lot of our tenants don't have cars, so they walk to Kroger," she said, speaking at Liberty Village, 2800 Elm St., which primarily houses veterans.
YOUnity House was built in 2005 and has 10 apartments, while YOUnity Village, built in 2012, has 30 apartments. Liberty Village, opened in 2017 to help shelter homeless veterans, also has 30 apartments.
"Veterans have a special comradery, so we like to keep them all together because their bond is different, their traumas," Brown said. "The hope is for them to get back onto their own feet and move out and get into their own house, but a lot of them do so well here and they like it, so they stay a long time," Brown said.
Burger said the foundation helps agencies such as Mental Health America and their clients.
"Not only are we doing this here, but we are doing this statewide. The bags contain a variety of items we all take for granted every day," Burger said.
