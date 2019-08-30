Duke Energy brings downs a big powerhouse

Designed to last 40 years, the Wabash River Generating Station produced electricity for 63 years, producing 220 million megawatt hours over its lifetime.
“A megawatt is one million watts, so that is a whole lot of electricity. This plant supplied power to hospitals, schools, industries and homes,” said Mike Wertz, site manager for Duke Energy.
“For reference, Lucas Oil Stadium uses 1 megawatt per hour during an event and the city of Indianapolis on a hot day uses about 3,000 megawatts an hour,” Wertz said.
The coal-fire power plant, located about 5 miles north of Terre Haute, operated from 1953 to 2016.
Its closing was part of a 2013 settlement with the Sierra Club, Citizens Action Coalition, Save the Valley and Valley Watch over issues with air permits at Duke Energy’s Edwardsport power plant.
The 1950s-vintage power units were also too costly to upgrade with new pollution controls to meet environmental regulations for sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and mercury emissions. The power plant would burn 7,000 tons of coal a day during peak hours, requiring 70 train cars full of coal.
“It cost $113 million to build this plant. If an equivalent megawatt power plant were built today, to meet all environmental requirements, it would cost more than $3 billion,” said Wertz, who served as plant manager from 2001 to 2012.
Wertz returned to oversee the plant’s four-year demolition. He has a 28-year career in the power industry, working 18 of those years with Duke Energy.
Demolition of the Wabash River Generating’s six-unit coal-fired plant is costing about 20 percent of its original construction costs, more than $22 million.
Salvage and demolition work underway is recouping some of that cost, as the plant has an estimated 60,000 tons of carbon steel and between 15,000 to 20,000 tons of higher grade alloys, altogether valued between $10 million to $15 million, Wertz said Friday.
Wertz also is overseeing the removal of two tall chimneys now underway at Duke Energy’s Cayuga Generating Station, which remains in full operation.
For the Wabash river plant, removal of coal on site and oil from equipment started in April 2016. Demolition and asbestos removal started in September 2017. A 452-foot tall chimney was imploded in January 2018.
Demolition of the main turbine house is not fast work, as it walls are triple-brick lined. About half of the 630-foot long building has had mechanical demolition completed. When completely done, explosives will be packed onto its support columns to implode the entire structure. That’s likely to happen sometime between March and May of 2020, Wertz said.
The first stages included:
• 50,000 tons of coal was relocated to Duke Energy’s Cayuga Station, 33 miles to the north.
• All oil was removed from the plant equipment. That totaled 180,000 gallons of oil, of which 121,000 gallons was transformer oil.
• All hazardous waste was removed from site.
“It took 16 months to remove all the asbestos,” Wertz said. That work was completed in March this year.
Duke Energy will retain ownership of the former power plant site. Duke Energy is leaving one of three river power plant intakes intact for Wabash Valley Resources LLC, which plans to produce anhydrous ammonia and store carbon byproducts on adjacent land that formerly housed the shuttered SG Solutions coal gasification plant.
While the Wabash River Generating Station is gone, power production was replaced by Duke Energy’s Edwardsport facility as well as its Noblesville Generation Station “and our combustion turbines are running a little bit more because of this being off line,” Wertz said.
Electrical transmission, Wertz said, goes to many end users in many geographic areas. Producing electrical power is similar to filling a lake, he said. The lake is filled and power customers then take from that lake.
Duke Energy “has to ensure that lake level remains the same,” Wertz said.
