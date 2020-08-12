The Duke Energy Foundation has announced the awards of more than $200,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in Indiana committed to social justice and racial equity, part of an overall $1 million companywide commitment.
Locally, the Boys and Girls Club of Terre Haute will receive $10,000.
Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas tapped its Advocates for African Americans (A3), an employee-led resource group, as well as other diversity and inclusion councils to help identify and determine which organizations in each state should be considered to receive support, according to a Duke Energy news release.
Included among the organizations receiving grants is the United Negro College Fund, which is receiving a $50,000 grant for minority scholarships in Duke Energy’s 69-county service area. The Center for Leadership Development is also receiving $50,000 for minority youth leadership programs.
Duke Energy said it also is strengthening its internal diversity and inclusion programs to foster greater awareness, respect and inclusion.
In addition to these grants, employees have the opportunity to support local organizations through the Duke Energy Foundation’s matching grant program, Dollars4Good, as well as its Hours4Good program, which enables employees to earn grants for volunteer hours logged.
