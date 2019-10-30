Duke Energy awards more than $89K in nature grants

Parke County officials plan to expand a trail system between Rosedale and Big Raccoon Creek, while in Clay County, officials are planning a new Indiana Native Tree Trail, each among four "nature grants" awarded Wednesday from the Duke Energy Foundation.
The grants — covering projects in Clay, Parke, Owen and Knox counties — totaled $82,965.
Parke County received $10,000 of that grant funding.
"We have about 6/10th of a mile paved trail... in the town of Rosedale. We built another quarter mile section with the help of Duke Energy two years ago and now, through volunteer efforts, we have cleared about a mile of trail which will get us from Rosedale to Big Racoon Creek," said Mark Davis, president of the Parke Trails Alliance, formerly known as the Covered Bridge Gateway Trails Association.
"It allows access to the creek and part of the trail goes through a wetlands area, so it is getting people out enjoying nature," Davis said.
The Parke Trails Alliance is now planning an even bigger project, to seek a $5 million grant from the second round of Indiana's Next Level Trails program. That program this year will award up to $25 million in regionally significant projects and $5 million in locally significant projects. The Next Level Trails is to infuse $90 million in trail funding.
"We plan to build a 12.5-mile trail connecting the Vigo County line to the town of Rockville," Davis said. "The project includes eight bridges, one of which is steel truss bridge that the county commissioners donated... to go across Little Raccoon Creek."
The total project cost is $6.5 million, with 8.5 miles of paved trail, a 3-mile equestrian trail and two new trail heads, Davis said. "In the town of Rockville, we will be building Parke County's 32nd covered bridge over Bridgeton Road, so it is a pretty amazing project," he said.
Clay County received $18,000, to be used to create an Indiana Native Tree Trail at the Clay County 4-H Fairgrounds, with educational signage to be installed about the trees, invasive species plants and animals. It will also be used for native prairie and pollinator planting and fund a recycling day in April 2020, said Jennifer Creager, district coordinator for the Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District.
"We plan to put in a native Clay County tree trail park, which will be great for the youth in the community and for photo opportunities it may present as well as educational opportunities," including use on a nature day conducted by the conservation district with the 4-H fairgrounds, Creager said.
"We are always trying to improve the fairgrounds, from the time the fair ends until the time the fair starts and this is a good opportunity to beautify the fairgrounds," said Danielle Amerman, a member of the Clay County 4-H Council.
Other grants are:
• $27,465 to The Nature Conservancy for the Green's Bluff Nature Preserve in Owen County. The preserve is 865 acres, but this week received a land donation that will expand the preserve to 1,000 acres. The grant will help with a new trail and pollinator habit for bees and butterflies. The nature preserve winds through an upland forest and leads to a steep cliff overlooking Raccoon Creek.
• $27,500 to the Town of Edwardsport to improve an existing walking trail, expanding it from a 4-foot wide trail to a 6-foot wide trail, adding benches, trees and signage.
