Two organizations in Vigo County are among those will be recipients of Duke Energy grants totaling more than $103,000 to promote workforce development and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education opportunities.
Indiana State University will receive $12,500. This grant will help build a vocational training certificate program for North Vigo High School. It will provide hands-on training in electronics and energy to improve job readiness for skilled workers in the community.
Workforce Network Inc. will receive $21,347. The Duke Energy Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) challenge invites teams from nine high schools to participate in energy sector work-based learning experiences through a STEM summer camp, classroom speakers, field trips and work experiences.
Also receiving grants were Easterseals Crossroads in Hancock and Shelby counties, $30,000; IU Kokomo in Cass and Whitley counties, $10,000; Tippecanoe School Corp. in Tippecanoe County, $19,500; TechnoKats robotics team in Kokomo, $10,000.
