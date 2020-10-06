The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 19 “Powerful Communities” program grants in Indiana totaling more than $235,000 for important environmental programs to support water quality, conservation, and habitat and forest restoration.
“We are proud to support these organizations, which work so faithfully to maintain and improve our natural environment,” Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy president for Indiana, said in a news release. “Many of these programs provide benefits beyond the local community.”
One recipient of a $25,000 grant is Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, which will use the grant for its Indiana Tree Project to add 1,000 acres of forested land in the state.
Local organizations receiving the 2020 foundation grants include:
• Art Spaces/Wabash Valley Outdoor Sculpture Collection Inc.: Turn to the River Phase 1 of implementation will provide an accessible and meaningful link between Terre Haute’s downtown and the Wabash River within a newly revitalized central city/county government plaza; $10,000.
• City of Sullivan: The Greenway project will plant trees, shrubs and flowers and place benches along the developing Greenway Trail System that connects Sullivan County Park and Lake, Sullivan High School and the Sullivan Public Library to downtown; $20,000.
• Clay Community Parks: The project is to extend the Craig Municipal Park walking trail and add a bridge over the lake’s dam overflow stream; $5,000.
• ReThink: The program will improve the natural habitat and biodiversity by planting two pollinator gardens in a disadvantaged neighborhood; $3,000.
