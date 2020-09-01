Duke Energy announces energy payment help

Duke Energy said Tuesday it is providing $300,000 in energy assistance funds to help qualified Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualified Duke Energy customers who need help paying electricity bills can receive up to $300.
The company also said eligible residential customers can avoid disconnections for nonpayment if they establish a payment plan, which can now extend up to 12 months.
Duke Energy is working with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s Energy Assistance Program, which determines eligibility and distributes the company’s assistance funds.
Recipients of the Duke Energy funds must be Duke Energy customers and meet income-eligibility requirements. The company also encourages eligible customers to establish a payment plan, if needed, for any outstanding balances.
Duke Energy Indiana suspended service disconnections for nonpayment until Sept. 15 for customers who were experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline gave customers an additional month to make payment arrangements beyond the state’s current disconnection moratorium.
If customers are behind on their Duke Energy bills, they should contact the company right away at 800-521-2232 to talk with a customer service representative.
