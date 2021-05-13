Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar recently spoke with West Central Indiana business leaders at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, where the two organizations presented $5,000 in grants.
“The Chamber is always interested in hosting members of the statewide business community,” said Chamber President Kristin Craig. “Providing a more on-on-one experience for our members is so important and Duke Energy has been amazing to offer this accessibility – while also giving back so much to local organizations.”
Pinegar and Craig presented grant checks to five local organizations: 12 Points Revitalization Inc., Thrive West Central Indiana, Terre Haute Meals on Wheels, Launch Terre Haute and See You In Terre Haute Relocation Project.
One of the organizations, 12 Points Revitalization, is working to bring business to the changing 12 Points area.
Tiffany Baker, 12 Points Revitalization Economic Development Chair, said the funds will be used to add lighting on Lafayette Avenue, add a gateway arch over Lafayette Avenue, free community WiFi in Gold Medal Plaza and bike racks throughout the neighborhood.
Terre Haute Meals on Wheels was also a recipient; it depends on donations and assistance to continue its work providing food to people in West Central Indiana.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett applauded Duke Energy’s contributions and accepted funding to continue work on the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan.
“Duke Energy has always been a great partner and presence in Terre Haute and we cannot thank Stan, Rick Burger (Duke Energy community relations manager) and the rest of the Duke Energy team for their support,” Bennett said. “This funding will go a long way for some of the relocation efforts within the Community Plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.