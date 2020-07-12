Duke continues power restoration after storms

Duke Energy continued power restoration efforts in the Terre Haute area on Sunday night after storms Saturday night and early Sunday morning knocked out power to thousands of customers.
Kurt Phegley of Duke said he did not have total outage numbers available, but he added power to all but 218 customers in Terre Haute had been restored by 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
Duke estimates all of those customers will have power restored by 6 a.m. today (Monday, July 13).
Phegley said one of the difficulties in power restoration comes as this damage was due mainly to high winds, which causes outages to be scattered.
Also, this particular group of storms came in batches on Saturday night and then late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.
