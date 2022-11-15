Duke Energy Foundation is awarding a $25,000 grant to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park in Hillsdale, Ind., for several improvements that aim to enhance its administrative building’s visual appeal, creating a more functional and inviting space to attract investors.
Vermillion Rise Mega Park’s 30,000-square-foot, three-story administrative building was originally built in the 1970s. Over the years, the facility has aged considerably. In order to create a positive impression for clients, consultants and business prospects, the building is in need of several renovations to improve its appearance.
Duke Energy’s grant will fund a number of improvements to the facility’s main gate, including painting the exterior of the gatehouse and installing a new roof, signage and landscaping. The funds will also be used to replace rusted, barbwire fencing at the entrance of the facility with new black fencing.
In addition, crews will conduct a deep cleaning of the building’s ground floor. The facility’s main entrance, lobby, hallways and office spaces will be repainted, and outdated light fixtures will be repaired and replaced. New door locks will be installed that allow for after-hours access for business tenants, coworking areas, meetings and events.
The grant will also fund the purchase of new multi-functional furniture that can accommodate meetings, trainings and events. Wi-Fi access will be expanded so that visitors can access free, high-speed internet from anywhere in the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.