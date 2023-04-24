The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding a $10,000 grant to reTHink Inc. to fund improvements to its community garden, which provides nutritious, locally sourced food to residents in Vigo County.
“As we celebrate Earth Day, we recognize the importance of enhancing and promoting a sustainable future for Vigo County,” said Rick Burger, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy. “We’re proud to support this community garden and the many benefits it offers, including serving as a source of food for those in need as well as providing educational opportunities and neighborhood beautification.”
Duke Energy’s grant will support work to beautify a vegetable garden located at 1544 S. 13th St. by adding seating, an earth sculpture, banana trees and flowers. The grant will also support the purchase and installation of bird baths, bird and squirrel feeders, a walkway, painted rain barrels and improvements to a children’s play area.
“Community gardens are extremely beneficial to the environment and to the health and well-being of local residents,” said Shikha Bhattacharyya, executive director of reTHink Inc. “We’re grateful for the financial support of partners like Duke Energy, which will allow us to make this space a truly community-centric gathering place.”
Duke Energy employees and retirees are also volunteering their time and efforts throughout the month of April to support conservation and sustainability efforts in their local communities in honor of Earth Day.
