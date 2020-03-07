Dugger teen dies in Saturday morning crash

A Dugger Union Community School student died as a result of a car crash Saturday morning in rural Sullivan County.
Brazen Maze, 17, of Dugger, Indiana, died after his vehicle ran off of the right shoulder, before veering back into the path of a westbound vehicle, according to a news release from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Brazen was a junior at Dugger Union Jr./Sr. High School.
Police said the accident happened about 5 a.m. Saturday morning on State Road 54 near County Road 525 East.
The driver of the westbound vehicle, Tucker Hancock, 26, of Carlisle, was listed in stable condition, after being transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital.
State Road 54 was detoured for two hours during the investigation and clean up.
Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation to better determine a cause for the crash, but said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Dugger Union Community School officials are in the planning stages of providing grief counseling for the students. Information regarding funeral and memorial services are pending, police said.
Union Dugger Community Schools posted the following statement to its Facebook page:
“Bulldog Nation is mourning the loss of one of its own, Brazen Maze, from a car accident early Saturday morning. Brazen was a junior student-athlete at Dugger Union Community Schools. We at DUCS ask that you keep Brazen’s family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Students are working with the family to schedule a prayer vigil at the practice football field next to the old gym and will update on details when notified. We will have counselors on hand throughout the school day on Monday for staff and students. Thank you very much for your support.”
