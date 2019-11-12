Dugger man accused of sexual battery

A Dugger man faces charges including sexual battery after an Indiana State Police investigation.
William T. Smith, 20, of Dugger, was arrested on charges of strangulation, sexual battery, battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.
Indiana State Police said they began an investigation on Aug. 13 after receiving information from the Dugger town marshal concerning allegations of physical and sexual battery, as well as strangulation.
That investigation revealed Smith on two separate occasions had allegedly physically and sexually battered and strangled two females under the age of 17, the alleged offenses having occurred in Sullivan County, according to ISP.
After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler sought a warrant, which was issued Tuesday. Smith turned himself in to the investigating detective, Master Trooper Angie Hahn, at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office and posted bond.
