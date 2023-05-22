Thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks will splash into the Wabash River on July 4 in a race to the finish line at Fairbanks Park as part of the 2023 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta.
"Our ducks will be released from the [U.S.] 150 bridge [connecting Terre Haute with West Terre Haute] at 7 p.m. and will float down the Wabash River," with the winner scooped up near the fishing dock at Fairbanks Park, said Jennifer Tames, assistant director of Catholic Charities.
"I always recommend, if you got little kids especially, join us up at the bridge...there is a great place where you can stand and watch as 15,000 yellow ducks are released into the Wabash River," Tames said.
Monday marked opening day for adoption of ducks. Winner of the duck regatta receives a $10,000 prize and a chance to win $1 million as part of a national drawing.
A single duck is $5; a quack pack of six ducks is $25; a flock of 12 ducks is $50; and a waddles winning pack of 24 ducks is $100.
"Adoption" papers for the ducks is available online at www.WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com, at the regatta office at 1801 Poplar St., or in the June 3 edition of the Tribune-Star.
Ducks can be adopted by check, cash or debit card.
All proceeds go to Catholic Charities to provide safe shelter, food, afternoon youth programming and basic needs in west central Indiana. This year marks the 50th anniversary for Catholic Charities.
Pamela Malone, dean for teaching, learning and academic support at Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, adopted the first duck on Monday.
Malone, a native of Terre Haute, said as a teen she faced significant barriers and challenges to success and for basic needs such as food and safe places to go after school.
"Catholic Charities help provide a place for me that was safe to go after school, provided a place where I received help with homework, access to a clothing closet where I could pick out outfits and I was always treated with respect," Malone said.
The challenges include the birth of her first son shortly after her 16th birthday, she said.
"That was already a big enough challenge, but to not have the resources that others commonly have put a really exorbitant stress on my life," Malone said.
"In order to finish high school, I continue to be so thankful for the services provided by Catholic Charities. I took my baby to Ryves Youth Center. He was able to eat with me there and we knew we were in a safe place and the people were very encouraging.
"The food resources provided by the local food banks serve a wide variety of people and that was part of my story," Malone said.
Malone graduated from high school in 1999 with her son, Marvin, then two and a half years of age. She went on to earn a doctorate degree from Indiana State University.
"Catholic Charities is a key component to our community being successful," Malone said, adding the agency serves people in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.
Kroger, for the fifth year, is the presenting sponsor of the event.
"We began as a sponsor of Waddles [the regatta's mascot] and realized how impressive and how important this is to the community that we became the presenting sponsor for the rubber duck regatta," said Eric Halvorson, Kroger's manager of corporate affairs.
"It is a humorous connection to a very serious, complicated problem because, I think as a result of the [COVID-19] pandemic, people have become more aware of the issue of hunger relief, whether it is in the Wabash Valley, the state of Indiana or across the country," Halvorson said.
The duck regatta "matches perfectly with Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste hunger relief commitment. We want to end hunger in the communities we serve," Halvorson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.