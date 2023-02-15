Dublin Irish Dance’s “Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration” is coming to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 as part of the college's Performing Arts Series.
Tickets for this show are $35 for adults, $30 for those under 18 years old and for Rose-Hulman faculty and staff, and free for Rose students with a valid identification card.
Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
This new Irish dance production was created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. It features Irish and world champion dancers together with Irish musical and vocal virtuosos.
Complete with original music and choreography, the groundbreaking “Wings” is infused with world dance and musical influences by its cast, Rose-Hulman said in a news release.
