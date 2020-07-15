The Indiana attorney general's office will sponsor a drug take-back program from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, at WIN Recovery, 88 Wabash Court, Terre Haute, behind the courthouse.
Residents can safely and properly dispose of any unwanted or unused prescription medications.
To participate:
• Collect: Gather your expired and unwanted prescription drugs and medications.
• Attend: Bring your prescription drugs and medications to the event.
• Drop off: Members of the attorney general's office will collect your prescription drugs.
