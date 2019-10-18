Unwanted prescription drugs can be discarded at National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Meadows Shopping Center parking lot.
Hosted locally by Drug-Free Vigo County and Chances And Services for Youth, the organizations are pairing with Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Excise Police and Indiana State University Police to safely destroy unused prescription drugs.
The groups will also offer free confidential paper shredding from Data Management Shredding.
In Indiana, officers collected 22,757 pounds of prescription drugs in April's Drug Take-Back Day event. Nationally, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency reported a record-setting 937,443 pounds of prescription drugs collected across the country.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 10 million Americans misused prescription drugs. The study says a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.