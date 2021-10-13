Drug Free Vigo County Coalition, in partnership with Terre Haute City Police Department, Indiana Excise Police and Chances And Services for Youth, will host a Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 23 to collect unused or expired medications for safe disposal.
Police, pharmacists and coalition volunteers will collect prescription drugs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in The Meadows shopping center parking lot at 2800 Poplar St. Drivers can pull up and stay in their vehicles until a volunteer comes to the window for easy drop off.
In addition to collecting prescription medications, the coalition is offering on-site free, confidential paper shredding from Data Management Shredding.
The local take-back day coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Event.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports over 10 million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
For more information contact Kandace Brown, Drug Free Vigo County coordinator, at kbrown@casyonline.org/.
