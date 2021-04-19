Drug Take Back day is Saturday

Unwanted pills, cough syrup and other medications can be safely discarded Saturday during the bi-annual Drug Take Bake Day hosted by Indiana State Police.
Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted.
The program will not accept new or used needles.
Terre Haute Police will also be hosting a Drug Take Back location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Meadows shopping Center.
The events are part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is one of the few days each year when citizens can drop off expired or unused prescription medications in a safe, convenient and responsible manner with no questions asked.
Citizens wanting to participate may drop off prescription drugs for disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at any Indiana State Police Post, including the Putnamville Post at 1927 W. US 40, Greencastle.
To find other locations participating in the Drug Take Back Day, go online to https://takebackday.dea.gov
