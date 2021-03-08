Drug-laced candy case yields 10-year prison term

A Vigo County jury on Monday handed a 16-year total sentence to a a Terre Haute man who pleaded guilty last fall to narcotics charges involving Xanax-laced candies consumed by local school children.
Levi Dowden, 22, was ordered by Judge Sarah Mullican to serve 10 years in prison followed by one year on work release and five years on formal probation.
Dowden was originally charged with 18 criminal counts involving drugs and firearms following an investigation that began in February 2019 when a Vigo County schools student became ill after eating a gummy candy that had reportedly been laced with Xanax. The student was released from the hospital after treatment, police said at the time.
The investigation led police to a residence where Dowden was staying with two other people. In that residence on East Quinn Avenue in northern Vigo County, police reported finding cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, synthetic marijuana, ingredients for hallucinogens and more than a dozen guns.
The plea agreement called for Dowden's conviction on felony charges of aiding in dealing methamphetamine, aiding in dealing cocaine, aiding in dealing a look-a-like substance and dealing in marijuana.
During Monday's sentencing hearing, defense attorney Jim Organ said Dowden lived at the home, but was only involved in dealing marijuana and not the other drugs and did not have any firearms in his living space.
The plea agreement capped the total sentence at 16 years.
Charges remain pending in Vigo Superior Court 6 for two other defendants charged with 18 criminal counts in the case.
Maizie Rogers, 21, has a March 11 hearing, with a May 3 trial date.
Dyllon Ware, 21, has a June 12 hearing, with an Aug. 16 trial date.
