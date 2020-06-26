Driving? Better put down the phone!

Starting next week, a $500 fine is the potential penalty for motorists holding a cell phone while driving in Indiana.

Effective July 1, Indiana’s new hands free law prohibits drivers from holding or using a cellphone while driving unless using hands-free technology such as Bluetooth or a cradle or if calling 911 in an emergency situation.

The law is part of the state’s effort to improve highway safety and reduce crashes and fatalities.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“Distracted driving is a huge problem in Indiana,” Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said Friday. “Even a brief glimpse away from the road can be enough to cause a crash.

Starting July 1, if a police officers sees you on your phone while driving, for any reason, you could be subject to a stop and a ticket.”

Anyone caught by police violating the law faces a Class C infraction with a fine up to $500.

The law does provide that motorists who are ticketed before July 1, 2021, for using a cellphone while driving will not receive points on their license. Points can add up to license suspension.

Indiana has had a ban on texting while driving for several years, but police have found the ban difficult to enforce.

Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said the new ban is not only for phones, but also any electronic communication device such as an iPad or other tablet that can be used for texting, voice or video communication.

“A lot of devices already have voice commands built into them. Most newer cars also have the ability to sync to a phone so it can be used hands-free,” Ames said. “For those who need to buy adapters or Bluetooth for older cars, we ask you to only use one ear bud because we want you to hear sirens and your surroundings as well.”

Modesitt said the preference is that all phones be placed in do-not-disturb mode while driving. However, Bluetooth or a cable connection can still allow hands-free navigation and phone calls. Clips and holders can also be used to mount a phone inside a vehicle.

Ames said three types of distractions occur when using a phone while driving. The visual distraction comes when taking eyes away from the road. Manual distraction occurs when hands are off the wheel. Cognitive distraction occurs when the driver’s mind is not on the task of driving.

“There’s a 400 percent increase in your chance of getting into a crash while using a phone,” Ames said. “In 2018, nationwide there were 3,285 deaths due to distracted driving.”

It takes four to five seconds to send or receive a short text, he said. In those seconds, a car can travel the length of a football field.

“Distracted driving is 100 percent preventable,” Ames said. “Ask yourself if the next message worth being distracted while going down the road.”

Twenty-four states and the District of Columbia prohibit the use of handheld devices while driving.

Ames said police will be looking for signs that a driver is distracted by a handheld device. Clues are sitting longer at stop lights, leaving in lanes, driving excessively slow or fast, and drifting off the road.

“To comply with the law is simple,” Ames said. “Don’t use a cell phone while driving. Give it to a passenger or put it into airplane mode.”

When a serious or fatal traffic accident occurs, he said, ISP will request a search warrant for cell phone records as part of the crash reconstruction.

“The hope behind this new law is to save lives and reduce crashes,” Modesitt said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.