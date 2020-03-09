A car's driver and three passengers were taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after a two-vehicle accident about 7:40 a.m. today on Interstate 70 eastbound about a half-mile west of Martinsville, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers said a Toyota Camry driven by Shyrique Alexander L. Pyfrom, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, was was passing a semitrailer driven by Jeffrey P. Herbig, 51, of Hillsboro, Missouri, when the car drifted into the side of the semi.
The car then spun, crossed in front of the truck, left the road to the right, struck a small tree and came to rest in the ditch. All three passengers of the car were not wearing their seat belts, ISP said. Tickets were issued to the driver for improper lane use, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to wear seat belts.
