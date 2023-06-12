One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash about 11 a.m. Sunday at Indiana 159 and Harlan Drive, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies learned that a Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on Indiana 159 just north of Harlan Drive, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook Page.
For unknown reasons, the driver crossed the southbound lane of traffic, slid in the grass and hit a tree.
The driver was killed in the crash; a name has yet to be released.
