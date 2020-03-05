A Clay County man was injured when his vehicle went off U.S. 40 and struck a building west of Brazil just after noon Wednesday.
The Clay County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash at Rissler's Extreme ATV at U.S. 40 and County Road 300 West at 12:17 p.m.
Motorist Jason Woods told police a malfunction caused his vehicle to leave the road.
Woods was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil, and later transferred to an Indianapolis area hospital.
Deputies investigated the crash, and will forward a report to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office for review, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.