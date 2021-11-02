Driver injured in Monday Park Avenue crash

One person was injured late Monday in a single-car crash in the 4300 block of Park Avenue in northern Vigo County.
Taylor Hardy, public information officer for the Otter Creek Fire Department, said firefighters responded about 10:30 p.m. after a car crashed head-on into a tree. The female driver was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived, Hardy said. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department.
