Driver injured after car strikes disabled semi on I-70

A Gas City woman was airlifted from the scene of a Wednesday evening crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County after her car struck the rear of a disabled semi.
Karen A. Jarman, 55, was extricated from her 1999 Toyota that had rolled onto its top. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was airlifed to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police report a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Saad Yasir-Abood Al-Janaby, 58, of Michigan, was stopped in the westbound emergency lane of I-70 with the semi's emergency lights activated due to mechanical issues.
Jarman was driving west near the 10-mile marker when she failed to see the semi, police said. The passenger side of her car hit the semi's rear bumper, sending the car another 300 feet west into a guardrail.
The semi driver was not injured, police said, and the highway was closed for about two hours.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.
