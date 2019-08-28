A trial date has been reset for a Brazil man arrested after a fatal collision July 1 on Interstate 70 in Putnam County.
Brian P. Rosano, 42, of Brazil, now has a Dec. 10 trial in Putnam Superior Court on charges of reckless homicide, driving while intoxicated causing death, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of a syringe.
During a court hearing Wednesday, Rosano's trial was rescheduled at his request of Rosano. Motions concerning evidence recently have been filed with the court.
California resident Freddie L. Smith, 66, of Sacramento, died when he was hit by a westbound van driven by Rosano. Witnesses had reported the van was being driven recklessly in and out of traffic prior to the crash.
Smith was on the road picking up roadside warning devices after repairs had been made to his disabled truck.
Rosano was arrested at the scene of the 5:20 p.m. crash near mile marker 46, about five miles east of the Cloverdale exit. He remains in Putnam County Jail.
