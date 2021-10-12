An Illinois man was seriously injured when he drove into or was struck by a fallen tree Monday afternoon on Deering Avenue near Pottsville Street in western Vigo County.
Police said a large tree limb pierced the windshield of a 2003 Honda Civicabout 4:45 p.m., impaling the driver through his right chest, with the limb stopping near the back of the driver’s seat.
Matthew Cheatham, 52, of Broadlands, Illinois, was taken to Union Hospital for treatment after he was removed from the car by rescue personnel.
Lt. Scott Brown of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department said Cheatham was driving west when his car hit a large section of tree.
It was unknown whether the tree limbs were already in the road and the car drove into them, or if they fell onto the car as it was passing the tree.
At the time, rain was heavy and visibility was limited, Brown said.
The limb that impaled Cheatham was several inches around, according to medical personnel who treated Cheatham at the scene.
During the rescue, Brown said, Cheatham was able to talk to medical personnel and told them that after the collision, he continued driving and called 911 himself to report the crash.
His car stopped about a half-mile past the point of collision.
