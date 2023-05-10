A Dennison, Illinois, resident was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
The driver has been identified as Richard Harrington, 46, according to Indiana State Police. He remained in stable condition at Terre Haute Regional Hospital on Wednesday evening.
The accident happened just before noon around the 1-mile marker in the westbound lanes.
The driver was traveling west when, for unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup left the road and went into the median. The vehicle rolled a few times and the driver was ejected.
Police said Harrington was admitted to Terre Haute Regional Hospital; he was not airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital as was previously reported.
“ISP encourages all motorists to buckle up,” said Sgt. Matt Ames, public information officer for the ISP Putnamville post.
