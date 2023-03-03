Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 44F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.