A driver clocked at 99 mph on southbound U.S. 36 about 6:30 p.m. Sunday was arrested on operating while intoxicated charges, according to the Vermillion County sheriff's office.
Patrick Ledbetter, 25, of Plainfield, Indiana, was booked into Vermillion County Jail. Bond was set at $9,000, 10% allowed.
Police said Patrick failed all field sobriety tests, and his certified breath test result was 0.12%. He also had an open container of whiskey in the vehicle, police said.
