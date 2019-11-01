'Drive to Save Lives' lecturer knows the pain of loss

Convocation speaker Cara Filler asked the Terre Haute South Vigo High School juniors and seniors to close their eyes and think about the most important person in their lives.
Then, she asked them to listen to part of a traffic safety commercial that showed the aftermath of a serious car accident.
A teenager whose sister was trapped inside a wrecked vehicle keeled on the pavement, held her sister’s hand and tearfully, hysterically, told her: “Mairin, I love you so much. Mairin I’m right here. You’re going to be fine. The ambulance is here. Don’t worry … we’ll get you out. I’m not leaving you.’”
While the public safety commercial was a re-creation, it was dedicated to Mairin Johnston, who died in the real-life accident. Mairin was Filler’s identical twin sister. Johnston died in a high-speed crash in which a new boyfriend had been driving in excess of 100 miles per hour, three times the posted speed limit.
“Every word you heard that actress say is word for word what I said,” FiIler told the students. “I watched them rip the car apart to get my sister out … there was nothing they could do for her.”
The accident took place in Canada, where Filler grew up, although she now lives in Portland, Oregon. The driver walked away with minor injuries, she said. He received a $150 ticket and was eventually charged with dangerous driving causing death. He ultimately spent just 15 days in jail, she said.
Since that accident, which took place in August 1994, Filler has dedicated her life to speaking to students about the dangers of excessive speeding as well as reckless and distracted driving. She presented her program, “Drive to Save Lives” in the South Vigo auditorium Friday.
This event was coordinated by South Vigo students Reagan Foust and Maya Mercho and was inspired by their friend, Jenna Perrelle, who died in a Feb. 14 car crash. It also was dedicated to the memory of Mason Kiger and Robert Clouse, who died in a one-car accident this summer; Kiger was a 2019 South graduate, while Clouse would have been a senior this year.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital covered the cost of Filler’s appearance.
Filler told her audience Friday, “I’m sick and tired of car crashes being the No. 1 killer of youth under age 25.” She chooses to call them crashes, rather than accidents, because they are preventable — by making the right choices.
Filler described how much she misses her twin and the antics they used to pull, such as on April Fool’s Day, when they would change places in class without anyone knowing. When Filler wanted to break up with a boyfriend, her sister would call [they sounded alike] and do the dirty work.
“When I walked down the aisle ... she was supposed to be my maid of honor,” said Filler, who is now married and has a son.
She told the high school students to use common sense and not get into a situation that can become dangerous; she told them to instead, make good choices and to “stick your neck out for your friends” who may be potentially putting themselves at risk.
She offered four suggestions to stay safe:
• Don’t get in the car if someone has been drinking or is known to drive too fast — find another way.
• If they are in a car and the situation becomes dangerous, speak up, tell the driver to stop and get out safely.
• Lie, if necessary. “Tell the driver you have to pee,” she said, demonstrating what she called the “pee dance.” Or, indicate you are about to throw up, and act like it.
• Call parents and tell them you need a ride.
Another option if they see someone about to drive after drinking too much is to hide the car keys.
She advised students in their lives to “find a fight worth fighting for,” and for her — saving young people’s lives is the cause she fights for.
After her talk, many students went up to talk to Filler, some of them in tears as they shared their own personal heartbreak.
Foust said in hearing Filler’s message, “The whole time she was talking I was thinking about Jenna … it made me realize how important it was to bring this to school.”
She believes “over half of the people in here probably don’t think about it when they are speeding ... I really think the message impacted everyone here just because everyone knew Jenna. Everyone knew Mason and Robert.”
Mercho said the school has “lost three people here at South [this past year] ... we wanted to take something horrible and make it into something positive.”
