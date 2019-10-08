The new Ross Dress for Less store at Towne South Plaza in Terre Haute has scheduled a grand opening for 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 12).
Ross Dress for Less moved into a portion of the of the former Gander Mountain space at Towne South, 3606 U.S. 41 (U.S. 41 and West Johnson Drive).
Regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the Ross website.
Ross describes itself as offering "first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.”
