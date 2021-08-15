Writing a book might be an upcoming project for Dr. Roland Kohr.
A well-known forensic pathologist whose expert testimony has been essential in hundreds of criminal trials, Kohr has been an essential part of death investigations in the Wabash Valley for decades. He certainly has plenty of stories to fill a book.
On Friday, Kohr retired after 37 years as a pathologist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. During that time, he also served two eight-year stints as Vigo County Coroner.
And, with a sly smile, he also likes to joke about his brief but impressive career as a male model – for a statue of aircraft innovator Orville Wright.
“I didn’t anticipate doing what I’m doing now when I was in pre-med, let alone medical school,” Kohr said during a reception at the hospital, where dozens of colleagues wished him well, sharing laughter and stories of their years on the job.
A Bloomington native, Kohr graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1979. He had considered a career in genetics, then surgery, but found he enjoyed pathology.
A fairly late choice of specialty
He said the idea of doing forensic pathology did not occur to him until his first day on the job at Regional Hospital in July 1984.
Other doctors on staff asked if he had considered forensics – performing autopsies, determining cause and manner of death, collecting medical evidence and documenting injuries in death investigations.
“When about the third or fourth person asked me that the same day, well, I sad maybe I’ll think about it,” Kohr recalled.
By 1988, he was serving his first four-year elected term as coroner.
“It’s been interesting working with different police agencies over time,” Kohr said, adding he’s not surprised at the growing interest in forensics in popular culture.
“There’s a reason why there’s dozens of forensics-oriented shows on cable television networks,” he said. “Forensics is fascinating.”
He even appeared, as himself, in an episode of “Cold Justice” featuring a Vigo County homicide from the 1970s.
His wife jokingly said a few years ago that she thinks he likes “playing cops and robbers while being a doctor.”
There is some truth to that, he admits.
“I like the problem solving. Trying to provide answers for families is a big part of it,” he said. “Putting people away who don’t need to be hurting other people is part of it.”
One of Kohr’s favorite work-related stories involves the media and an interview by two television reporters several years ago.
Following a news conference about the grisly discovery of the body of a missing Illinois teenager in Vermillion County, Kohr went to a cafeteria to eat lunch. He was approached by the TV journalists who sat with him and asked him some questions while he was eating.
The journalists asked repeatedly if the topic bothered him while he was eating, Kohr said. Finally, he told them, “‘Ladies, I just finished doing a body covered with maggots, and I’ve got rice on my plate. It doesn’t bother me.’ And they kind of turned green and didn’t bring it up again,” he said laughing.
While his chosen line of work certainly has its share of tragedy and heartbreak, Kohr said he has always tried to inject some humor into his job as a distraction to the unpleasant side of death investigations.
“You try to keep things on the light side without disrespecting the dead. But you have to do something,” he said. “I’ve had hundreds if not thousands of students come through the morgue over the years – EMT students, medical students, nursing students, new cops – and in all those years I’ve only had five people ever pass out on me. Part of it is I distract them. They think, why is he being an idiot telling such stupid jokes, and then they realize I’ve been distracting them.”
Kohr’s penchant for joke-telling is legendary among the staff, and so is his mentorship.
Fellow pathologist Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo said he has enjoyed working with Kohr.
“He is dynamic, smart, tireless leader. When you talk about open door policy, he exemplifies that. He helps everybody out and supports everybody,” Adeagbo said.
One group sharing laughter during Kohr’s retirement reception included the laboratory staff.
Becky Lock has worked 34 years in the lab, and said Kohr has been an inspiration through his dedication, professionalism and his caring.
“He is the most generous guy ever,” Lock said. “If there is anyone who needs help, he’s gone over and above with people. That’s one thing I’ve always admired him for. He is very generous.”
Gary Weber, a deputy coroner and autopsy assistant, has also worked with Kohr for several years.
“I think in terms of how spoiled we are here, because he is just a phone call away,” Weber said of the direction Kohr provides. “He is always available, and very knowledgeable.”
Deputy coroner Curtis Lyle has driven the coroner van to death investigation scenes for almost 18 years, and he holds Kohr in high regard.
“This man gave me the chance of a lifetime. He picked me as being his removal man, and told me to open up a business,” Lyle said. “He did that for me. I will never, never forget that man. I know God sent him to me.”
Lock also shared a story linked to Kohr’s episode as a model almost 20 years ago.
Vigo County artist Bill Wolfe had asked Kohr to be the model for a Dayton, Ohio, statue of Orville Wright. Kohr was pleased to be recognized for his resemblance to the famous Wright brother, who also sported an impressive mustache.
So it happens, Lock said, that she and others were with Kohr in Dayton for a conference several years ago, and he mentioned the statue.
“We spent hours driving around Dayton looking for that statue so he could show us how much he looks like the statue,” she said.
Kohr said he had planned to retire earlier this summer, but some issues came up that prompted him to delay his full-time departure.
He said he still plans to do some vacation coverage for the hospital’s other pathologists, and he will continue to work with attorneys and insurance companies on death investigations.
He also plans to testify in a few criminal cases still pending in area courts. And, he will continue to serve on the state child fatality review team, as he has for several years.
“The biggest thing for me will be sleeping in in the mornings,” he said of his retirement schedule. He will take his time organizing 37 years of his own forensic files, and he will still consult for attorneys, plans to continue teaching, and will do some traveling when pandemic restrictions ease up.
Visiting three young grandchildren is a good reason he and his wife will take some trips, he said.
Kohr said he plans to stay around Terre Haute for a while and he enjoys the people of the community.
“It’s been a pleasure living in this area all the time. Terre Haute was the last place I would have imagined living and doing my career, but I consider this my home,” he said. “I’ve lived here 37 years, and hopefully I’ve made a difference.”
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
