A large crowd voiced many concerns Thursday about a proposed project to inject and store carbon dioxide deep underground at two injection wells in Vermillion and Vigo counties.
More than 150 people attended the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency meeting and hearing on draft permits, which would allow Wabash Carbon Services LLC to operate two injection wells for carbon dioxide produced at facilities in West Terre Haute.
Under the proposed plans, Wabash Carbon Services would inject 1.67 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year into the wells over 12 years, according to EPA.
A standing room only crowd attended the sessions that took place at Indiana State University’s Federal Hall in the Magna Carta Courtroom. The two sessions lasted three hours, and about 30 people spoke during the hearing.
About 25 people spoke during the question-and-answer session.
Many of those attending spoke about the lack of communication with residents who live in the area affected. Some said they only recently found out about the project.
Other concerns related to potential for groundwater contamination or accidents in which carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere.
Doug Martin, who serves on the Universal town board, said during the hearing, “No one has talked to us about this” in Universal. He learned about the project from EPA in mid July. He said he hoped EPA rejects the permits.
Travis Newman suggested EPA conduct a meeting in Vermillion County. “We could try to get some more questions answered,” he said. “There seem to be a lot of what ifs … a lot of uncharted territory. There are a lot of people very uneasy over this.”
Mike Neary, who lives in Vigo County near the affected area, said he’s concerned about the sheer scale of the project. If something goes wrong, it could go wrong “in a very big way.”
Some speakers, including Ben Lenderman, worried about consequences for Fayette Elementary School if something goes wrong with the carbon sequestration project.
Todd Thacker, president of the Vigo County Council, spoke in support of the Wabash Valley Resources project, both the investment it would mean for the community and the job creation.
At the conclusion of the hearing, one man told the crowd, “Don’t let this be the end.”
Among those attending was Denise Sobieski, a retired North Vigo High School science teacher.
Risks with CO2 capture include potential pipeline rupture and leaks; increasing seismic activity; and potential habitat disruption, Sobieski said prior to the meeting.
Sobieski described an incident in February 2020 in which a carbon dioxide pipeline rupture near the village of Satartia, Mississippi, lead to evacuation of about 200 people, while 45 people sought medical attention. There were no deaths.
The carbon dioxide is very concentrated, she said.
During the meeting, EPA representatives gave a presentation and answered questions. During the hearing, citizens could comment on the draft permits.
The parent company, Wabash Valley Resources LLC, will produce anhydrous ammonia for fertilizer, Greg Zoeller, WVR vice president of external affairs, has said previously.
Anhydrous ammonia is widely used as a nitrogen fertilizer for agricultural crops such as corn and wheat.
Wabash Valley Resources LLC was established in 2016 to acquire the SG Solutions gasification plant in West Terre Haute. It plans to convert the site to a anhydrous ammonia production facility using carbon capture and sequestration technology.
Zoeller further explained the production process:
WVR will produce hydrogen and then ammonia. WVR first uses environmental waste (petcoke) and renewable feedstock in a chemical process to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide. It’s at this point that the carbon dioxide is captured and stored.
The hydrogen product then undergoes a second chemical process in an adjacent facility, where is it combined with nitrogen to produce ammonia.
The company hopes to have its production facilities up and running in 2026, Zoeller has stated.
Carbon sequestration is the process of storing carbon underground to reduce emissions into the atmosphere.
EPA would monitor the wells — during the 12 years of proposed carbon dioxide injection and 10 years thereafter — to ensure that the injection wells work properly, the carbon dioxide does not move from its injected location and drinking water sources are protected, EPA has stated.
The well sites were selected following extensive research to ensure the carbon dioxide can be safely stored in the rock formations about 5,000 feet below the ground, according to EPA.
In carbon capture and storage, the carbon dioxide will be captured at the generating facility, transported to the injection wells, and then put under high pressure and turned into a liquid so it can be injected deep into the ground through wells.
According to EPA, its review of Wabash Carbon Services’ permit applications “indicate no significant environmental impact should result from the proposed injection, so EPA proposes to issue permits for these wells.” No final decision has yet been made.
The draft permits specify conditions for the construction, operation, monitoring, reporting, plugging, post-injection site care and site closure that meet federal requirements to protect underground sources of drinking water, according to the federal agency.
In 2019, the Indiana General Assembly identified Wabash Valley Resources as Indiana’s pilot project for commercial demonstration of carbon capture and sequestration technology.
