Dozens of people gathered at the Universal Town Hall Monday afternoon to voice their concerns with staff members of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun about a proposed carbon sequestration project affecting Vermillion and Vigo counties.
The session with constituents had been previously scheduled —prior to the controversial matter erupting at a U.S. EPA hearing last week.
Wabash Carbon Services LLC is seeking permits to operate two deep underground injection wells for carbon dioxide produced at facilities in West Terre Haute.
Issues of concern include the potential for groundwater contamination; pipeline rupture and leaks; increased seismic activity and habitat disruption.
Efforts are underway to arrange a public meeting between concerned citizens and Wabash Valley Resources, the parent company of Wabash Carbon Services.
On Monday afternoon, Susan Strole-Kos, who lives in northwest Vigo County near the county line, was among those who went to Universal Town Hall.
She lives on a farm that has been in her family for about 200 years. Her parents have died and the farm is now in her hands.
"I just want to be a good steward" of the land, she said. "Now, we're fighting a battle — who knows what's going to happen?"
She attended last week's EPA meeting, "but they could not answer our questions," she said. "I'm hopeful. I think people are starting to get organized. ... It breaks my heart that this is even an issue."
Strole-Kos became emotional as she shared her concerns during the session with Braun's staff.
Wabash Carbon Services seeks to inject 1.65 million tons of carbon dioxide a year under a 12-year federal EPA permit. The EPA conducted a meeting and hearing on two draft permits last week, with more than 150 people attending.
Also attending Monday's session with Braun staffers was Kerwin Olson, executive director of Citizen Action Coalition. The organization is fundamentally opposed to the idea of disposing of highly pressurized CO2 deep underground below farms, homes, businesses and schools, he said.
"We believe it's a false solution to climate change," Olson said.
The proposed project "is very frustrating for the community, and I don't blame them. They don't want to be the guinea pigs in what is a rather large experiment" with their health and the environment, he said. "They don't want that in their backyard."
Olson said people have until 5 p.m. Aug. 21 to submit their comments to EPA related to permitting for the injection wells. He urged those with questions and concerns to submit those comments.
Also attending Monday's session was Phillip Roberts, who lives in northwest Vigo County and also has a business, One Planet Solar and Wind in Terre Haute.
He pledged to stay actively involved in addressing the matter. "I want to help. I want to do what I can," he said.
On Thursday, Todd Thacker, president of the Vigo County Council, spoke in support of the Wabash Valley Resources project, both the investment it would mean for the community and the job creation.
The Vigo County Council has approved a tax abatement for the company.
Wabash Valley Resources LLC will produce anhydrous ammonia for fertilizer.
In the production process, Wabash Valley Resources will produce hydrogen and then ammonia.
It first uses environmental waste (petcoke) and renewable feedstock in a chemical process to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide. It’s at this point that the carbon dioxide is captured and stored.
The hydrogen product then undergoes a second chemical process in an adjacent facility, where it is combined with nitrogen to produce ammonia.
The company hopes to have its production facilities up and running in 2026.
The project is an opportunity for Indiana to be a leader in carbon sequestration, Greg Zoeller, WVR vice president of external affairs, said previously.
In 2019, the Indiana General Assembly identified WVR as Indiana’s pilot project for commercial demonstration of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology. WVR will liquefy, inject, and permanently store CO2 in subsurface rock formations at depths of nearly a mile (between 4,000 and 5,000 feet), according to a company news release in July.
"With an investment of $1 billion, the project will create hundreds of union construction jobs and high-paying permanent jobs," the release stated.
Braun's staffers attending the session were Mark Doud and Alex Hickner.
Doud said that Braun has not taken a position on carbon sequestration. "He is still studying it and trying to gather a lot of information," Doud told those assembled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.